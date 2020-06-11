News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak official rules out adopting WHO recommendation on Covid-19 and all the latest news

Sections
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man adjusts his protective face mask, as he waits for a train at a railway station, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro (Reuters)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘WHO assesses situation only through health lens’: Pak official defends govt’s Covid-19 strategy

A top Pakistani health official asserted that the government is following a “holistic” strategy to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM Modi during 95th annual plenary session of Chamber of Commerce

The entire nation is not just fighting Covid-19 but also facing multiple challenges, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Read more

Indian-origin doctor couple begin legal battle with UK govt over PPEs



An Indian-origin husband-wife doctor couple have launched judicial review proceedings against the UK government over what they say is a refusal to address safety issues around personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more



IPL plans in motion: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tells state units

After the International cricket council (ICC) decided to buy more time to take a call on the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November this year in its meeting on Wednesday, the BCCI has made its own move. Read more

Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump

As people got back to their jobs, US President Donald Trump assured that the country is on its way to a ‘very big comeback’. Watch to know more

Mom’s wholesome reaction to daughter getting a scholarship will make you smile ear to ear

It is almost always great to see hard work and determination pay off. This feeling may be intensified when it is our own loved ones who succeed after putting their best foot forward.Read more

Solar Eclipse 2020: Follow these dos and don’ts on Surya Grahan

An annular solar eclipse is a rare occurrence and has been observed from India in the recent past on January 15, 2010, and September 1, 2016, respectively. The most recent solar eclipse occurred last year on December 26. This year the solar eclipse will be on June 21, followed by one on December 14. Read more

