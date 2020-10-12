News updates from Hindustan Times: Pak PM Imran Khan’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth and all the latest news

Pak PM Imran Khan’s close aide resigns after investigative report on wealth

Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned as special assistant on information and broadcasting but will continue to be the chairperson of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority. Read more

Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges on social media

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday ordered a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the abusive posts on social media and alleged derogatory statements made by some YSR Congress party leaders against the state judiciary. Read more

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding

A little more than a week ahead of a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a key regional affiliate of the multilateral watchdog has concluded that Pakistan has complied with only two out of 40 recommendations to counter terror financing and money laundering. Read more

IPL 2020 - ‘This came as a surprise’: KKR on Narine’s action being reported

Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday issued an official statement regarding spinner Sunil Narine’s action being reported during the team’s last outing in the IPL against Kings XI Punjab. KKR, who take on RCB in a crucial encounter on Monday said that the development came as a surprise for the franchise. Read more

Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood a gutter as film producers file suit against news channels: ‘File a case on me also’

Kangana Ranaut is fuming after 38 film bodies and producers filed a suit against a few media houses and journalists for defaming the film industry. Repeating her ‘gutter’ allegory for Bollywood, Kangana said that the producers should sue her too. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max launch: Rumoured price, specs, features and more

The 6.7-inch model can come with a 3,687mAh battery capacity, which will around 1,000mAh more than what is rumoured for small-sized iPhone 12 Pro. Read more

Video of British singer singing Dama Dam Mast Qalander on a street in Dubai goes viral again

You may have heard several renditions of the beautiful Sufi song Dama Dam Mast Qalander. Well, here’s another one that is bound to win you over. The video, which is going viral all over again, shows two women singing the song on the side of a street. Read more

Watch | BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’