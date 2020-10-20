Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the Chinese app promises to moderate content and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pakistan’s telecom regulator on Monday announced that it was lifting a ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok. (REUTERS)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the Chinese app promises to moderate content

Pakistan’s telecom regulator on Monday announced that it was lifting a ban on popular video-sharing app TikTok. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement that the decision was taken after TikTok’s management assured the PTA that it will block all accounts “involved in spreading obscenity and immorality” in the country. Read more

North-east border disputes: All you need to know

Border disputes can get nasty. The country’s north-east, which shares borders with several countries such as China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan, has had its brush with some of these border disputes. Read more

Ever wonder what the Cosmic Reef ‘sounds’ like? NASA’s video has the answer

Earlier this month, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope shared a video that helped netizens experience stars and galaxies through senses other than just sight. Read more

Anaita Shroff Adajania on playing Kajol’s friend Sheena in DDLJ: ‘I did it for a laugh and a paid holiday to Europe’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has completed 25 years of its release on Tuesday and the entire cast and crew of the film are happy to reminisce fond memories of the making of the film. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He is not someone who carries his phone all the time,’ Ashish Nehra talks about his ‘different bond’ with MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most revered names in world cricket. He has achieved a lot in his career including leading Team India to victory in 2007 World T20, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy. Read more

PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
Oct 20, 2020 13:44 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Oct 20, 2020 12:38 IST
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Oct 20, 2020 12:10 IST
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Oct 20, 2020 12:44 IST

#Trending: Bride and groom in masks for mehendi designs 2020
Oct 20, 2020 14:02 IST
Doggo ‘helps’ hooman put on bedsheets. Derpy video may leave you giggling
Oct 20, 2020 14:04 IST
Mumbai: BEST bus driver suffers heart attack, bus hits signal, passengers safe
Oct 20, 2020 13:59 IST
Uttarakhand HC issues notice to Maharashtra Governor Koshyari over pending dues as former CM
Oct 20, 2020 14:05 IST
