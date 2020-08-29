News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT, JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law and all the latest news

Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law

A Pakistani court has convicted three leaders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), including LeT founder Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Rahman Makki, in a case of terror financing and given them prison terms ranging from 18 months to more than 16 years. Read more

Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed

States cannot impose local lockdown restrictions outside containment zones and Metro rail services will resume from September 7 in a graded manner, announced the Centre in Unlock 4 guidelines, easing Covid-19 restrictions and opening up further activities in this phase of unlocking. Read more

New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La

Open source satellite imagery suggests China is developing two new air defence positions that cover sensitive stretches of the disputed border in the Doklam and Sikkim sectors, including an area where Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in May. Read more

‘He is a bit like Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar’: Brad Hogg’s huge praise for India youngster

Former Australia wrist spinner Brad Hogg feels Delhi Capitals possess a good combination in terms of batting. Read more

Celebrities dads over 40 who gave us fitness inspiration during lockdown

When times are tough we all need a little motivation to help us get back on track, and who better to look to for inspiration than certain celebrities that have proved time and time again that not only do they work hard to constantly keep up their talent and image for us, but also that they did not let something like a global pandemic deter them from their goals. Read more

Man noticed kid cycling on his driveway. What he did next has won hearts

People who have grown up riding bicycles around the neighbourhood with a whole bunch of friends from the colony know all too well what a joyous time it would be. Read more

Amid India-China tension, Tibet govt-in-exile poll process to begin | Explained

The Tibetan government-in-exile is preparing to hold elections next year. The Tibetan Election Commission has announced dates for voter registration - from September 1 to October 15, 2020. Read more