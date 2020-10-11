News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire and all the latest news

Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir came under heavy Pakistan shelling Sunday evening. (PTI file photo)

Pakistani forces continue to violate LoC ceasefire, pound Rajouri and Poonch

Pakistani troops on Sunday evening resorted to intense shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, escalating ceasefire violations and prompting India to retaliate in equal measure. Read more

5 states with most Covid-19 cases contributed more than half of total recoveries: Govt

There were 89,154 people who were cured of Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday morning taking the number of recovered to 6,077,976 across the country and the national recovery rate to 86.17%. Read more

Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list

In view of the upcoming October 21-23 plenary and sub-groups meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan is understood to have hired a top lobbyist firm on the Capitol Hill to push a narrative favouring Islamabad with Trump administration and get bailed out of the club of nations on the “grey list.” Read more

IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag hand 5-wicket win to Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia stitched an 85-run stand for the fifth wicket which is also the joint second highest 6th wicket stand in successful run chases in Indian Premier League. Read more

Neha Kakkar teases ‘Nehu da vyah’ in new post, is it confirmation of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh? See photos

Neha Kakkar intensified rumours of her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh, as she used the hashtag #NehuDaVyah in her new Instagram post. She recently confirmed her relationship with him. Read more

Apple iPhone 12 Max: Rumoured specs, features, features and more

Also rumoured is that this new iPhone may have a starting price of $799, which is $100 more than iPhone 12 and matches the pricing pattern of Apple based on the history of products. Read more

Watch | 1.5 km queue for biryani: Bengaluru eatery sees rush despite Covid