News updates from Hindustan Times: Pandemic heightens suffering for non-Covid-19 patients and all the latest news

Parents of a non-Covid patient from Maharajganj ran from pillar to post in Lucknow for getting their son admitted to hospital as government hospitals mostly focused on Covid patients and most private hospitals closed shop due to strict guidelines. (HT photo)

Non-Covid patients’ suffering: A ‘private’ issue out in open

It has been over a month since Manish Kumar Tyagi, a ward boy at a government hospital, lost his three-year-old son who was refused treatment in at least two private nursing homes in the state capital. Read more

With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days

India is seeing rapid increase in the number of coronavirus infections. In the last few days, since the government announced relaxation in the nationwide lockdown, the number of cases has been rising at record pace. Read more

Army personnel dies in ceasefire violation in J-K’s Rajouri

An Indian Army soldier was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday. Read more

Defence leaders say no to Trump’s troops idea

In a clear rebuke to US President Donald Trump, former defence secretary James Mattis on Wednesday sided with people who had been protesting outside the White House over George Floyd’s killing. Read more

Chintu Ka Birthday movie review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome film feels like a bite of sugary cake during these bleak times

How challenging can it be for a middle-class couple to throw a birthday party for their child? All you need is a bit of tinsel and cake. Read more

UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar district led a cavalcade of vehicles during his farewell procession. The SHO was suspended after the video of the cavalcade riding through a rural setting went viral. Read more

Reliance Jio platforms raise ₹9,093.60 crore from Abu Dhabi-based investor Mubadala

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that Abu Dhabi-based investor Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) will invest ₹9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms. Read more