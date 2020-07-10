News updates from Hindustan Times: Patients over the age of 45 account for 85% of India’s Covid-19 deaths, says govt and all the latest news

At the other end of the spectrum, people under 14 years of age (35% of the population) make up only 1% of all Covid deaths in the country, and those between 15 and 24 years of age (18% of population) constitute 3% of fatalities. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

85% Covid-19 deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data

Patients over the age of 45 years, who form 25% of the country’s population, account for 85% of India’s Covid-19 deaths, the Union health ministry said on Thursday as it asserted that the country has been able to manage the outbreak “relatively well” with cases and deaths per million of the population here among the lowest in the world. Read more

Odisha official arrested over sexual harassment allegations

Police in Odisha arrested a 59-year-old senior state government official on Thursday over allegations of sexually harassing a 25-year-old junior. Mahila police station inspector Banita Maharana said director of AYUSH Mission Bibhu Prasad Sarangi was arrested following prima facie evidence of sending obscene messages to the woman employee. Read more

Nagaland govt asks employees to declare names of family members connected to insurgent groups

The Nagaland government has asked government employees to furnish details of family members who are affiliated to various insurgent groups in the state. According to an office memorandum issued on July 7 by chief secretary Temjen Toy, heads of departments have been asked to obtain information in self-declaration forms from all employees “regarding family members and relatives in underground organizations”. Read more

China warns citizens of ‘unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19

The Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan has issued a warning about an unknown pneumonia sweeping through the central Asian country after more than 600 people died of pneumonia in June. In an advisory issued for its citizens living in the former Soviet Bloc country, the Chinese embassy said the new disease has a fatality rate “much higher” than Covid-19. Read more

Charlize Theron exclusive interview: Old Guard star reveals what she’d advise her ‘self-involved’ younger self

Actor Charlize Theron scoffs at the idea that women can’t (or don’t want to) direct action films. She should know. It was a woman who directed her to annihilate innumerable villains in the upcoming Netflix film, The Old Guard. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is based on a comic book, about a group of immortal mercenaries, written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez. Read more

Google bans these apps for injecting malware, uninstall them right away

Google has removed 11 apps from the Play Store which were infected with the notorious Joker malware. Google has been tracking these apps since 2017. Check Point researchers discovered a new variant of the Joker malware that was present inside legitimate apps. Read more

Mumbai Police shows a different side of sarcastic Chandler Bing, him giving important advice

Being funny is a quality but the character Chandler Bing, from popular TV series Friends, takes it to a whole new level. A benchmark for sarcasm and the king of wit, retorts from Chandler Bing often made us laugh out loud – and continues to do so. Read more

Guided Meditation: Relieve stress and improve sleep patterns with this holistic practice

We are only halfway into the year 2020, but it seems like it has been going on forever. Most people have always found it difficult to strike a work-life balance, which often tends to take its toll on one’s mental health, and it often goes unnoticed. Read more