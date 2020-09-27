News updates from Hindustan Times: Pawar lauds Akali Dal over decision to quit NDA and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance

NCP chief Sharad Pawar applauded Shiromani Akali Dal for breaking away from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA over the disagreement regarding the farm bills on Sunday. Read more here.

Daughters’ Day 2020: Tahira-Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor go gaga over their ‘jaan’

Bollywood made the most of this Sunday by going down the memory lane and digging out old pictures of their little munchkins on Daughters’ Day 2020. Read more here.

IPL 2020: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal demolish Rajasthan Royals during record-breaking partnership

Kings XI Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal left Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers in tatters after they stitched a record-breaking partnership on Sunday. Punjab were riding high on confidence after a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the duo showcased why they are a dangerous combo up the top. Read more here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus review: A value-for-money premium Android tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is fine hardware but probably not a laptop killer. It is sleek, good looking, and durable. Read more here.

Shabana Azmi’s ‘Mee Raqsam’ goes to CoSAFF

Professional beekeeper explains what she does if a colony doesn’t have a queen bee. Watch

Professional Beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks has been educating and entertaining netizens, all at once, with interesting short videos that document her work life. Read more here.