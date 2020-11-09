News updates from Hindustan Times: Peoples’ Conference asks for early hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 and all the latest news

The Gupkar Declaration was a joint effort of NC, PDP, the J&K Congress, PC, ANC and the CPI (M) to fight for the restoration of special status of the erstwhile state. (PTI file photo)

Peoples’ Conference asks for early hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Peoples Conference, which is part of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), on Monday sought the early hearing of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and J&K Reorganisation Act in the supreme court. Read more

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case

The Bombay high court on Monday rejected Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami’s application for bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. Read more

Bihar assembly election 2020: Election Commission increases vote-counting stations to ensure social distancing

As the counting of votes in Bihar is set to take place on Tuesday, the number of stations has been increased in order to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bihar’s chief election commissioner HR Srinivasa said on Monday. Read more

BCCI grants paternity leave to Virat Kohli, India captain to return from Australia tour after first Test

The BCCI on Monday confirmed that it has granted paternity to Indian captain Virat Kohli, who will return from Australia after the first Test. Read more

Vehicle registration in Oct less than same month of 2019. Here’s possibly why

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday informed that vehicle registration in the month of October had continued to increase month-on-month but that the figures when compared to the same month of 2019 reflect a very noticeable fall. Read more

Amit Sadh on shooting at a height of 12,000 feet at zero degree: It was beyond challenging

After back to back releases on various web platforms, actor Amit Sadh has returned to work, and this time around, it’s not just the Covid pandemic restrictions he has in front of him. Read more

Mallika Sherawat’s 2009 tweet about meeting Kamala Harris goes viral again

The Internet has been abuzz after the historic win of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US Presidential election this year. Read more

‘I don’t like crime dramas with guns and gaalis’: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi may play gangsters of all hues but the actor’s personal choice is the exact opposite. The actor, who will be seen playing a gangster in the upcoming Anurag Basu film Ludo, says he prefers slice-of-life dramas with everyday conflicts. Read more