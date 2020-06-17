News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol, diesel prices rise for eleventh consecutive day and all the latest news

File photo: A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol, diesel prices go up again. Here’s what you will have to pay

The price of petrol and diesel went up for the eleventh consecutive day on Wednesday, touching the highest level since more than a year. Read more

Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up

Analysts say there could be a host of reasons behind China’s massive troop build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that flared up into the first conflict between the sides in almost 45 years: from Beijing’s desire to tighten its grip on Tibet to anger over New Delhi’s rapid development of infrastructure in border areas. Read more

Victoria Beckham reveals how ‘insecurities’ pushed her to wear uncomfortably tight clothes

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says with age she has started feeling more confident and that reflects on the way she dresses up. Read more

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says she and Ranbir Kapoor fight ‘all the time’, Neetu Singh is doing well

Later actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni held an Instagram AMA session with her followers on Tuesday. She answered questions about her mother Neetu Singh, brother Ranbir Kapoor and also her diet and fitness. Read more

Hopes fade for T20I World Cup, brighten for Indian Premiere League

The Indian cricket board has again sought a quick decision on the T20 World Cup after a Cricket Australia (CA) official said holding it this year would be ‘unrealistic’. Read more

Toll collection on highways speed up after weeks of lull due to lockdown: Report

Collection at toll booths across Indian highways has started gathering momentum after a sharp decline owing to the national lockdown previously put into place which had resulted in only a trickle of vehicles moving from one part to another. Read more

Watch: Actor Gulshan Devaiah on ‘insider vs outsider’ debate in Bollywood

In the latest episode of In Focus, Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad discusses the issue of nepotism in Bollywood with actor Gulshan Devaiah & film trade analyst Komal Nahta after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide sparked a fresh debate. Watch to know more