News updates from Hindustan Times: Plasma therapy not approved treatment for Covid-19, can be dangerous, says Centre and all the latest news

Centre says is not done properly plasma therapy can lead to life-threatening complications. (Reuters file photo)

The Union health ministry on Tuesday advised against considering the plasma therapy to be a regular treatment for coronavirus and added that it should only be used for research and trial purposes till the time there’s robust scientific evidence to support its efficacy. Read more.

In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right

As the foreign and civil aviation ministries start work on a plan to fly back tens of thousands of Indians stuck abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spelt out the ground rule for the evacuation plan. India’s blue collar workers stranded abroad will get the first seats in the special flights that will be run by the government to get them home. Read more.

Covid-19 lockdown: Pollution in Ganga declines as factories in UP, Uttarakhand remain shut

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have said the quality of water in the Ganga has improved during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, with samples collected by a research facility in Varanasi recording a nearly 30% decrease in pollution levels. Read more.

Where is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? Here’s what is possible

The Day of the Sun -- the April 15 holiday celebrating Kim Jong Un’s late grandfather, Kim Il Sung -- has long been the most important date on North Korea’s political calendar. This year, the supreme leader failed to show. Read more.

Can assume Dhoni might not play for India again: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener and now a successful commentator Aakash Chopra doesn’t believe MS Dhoni’s comeback to the Indian side was depended on IPL 2020. Defying the thought process of a host of former cricketers and reports, Chopra said India’s two-time World Cup-winning captain’s fate cannot be judged on the basis of one IPL.Read more.

All aboard the virtual express: Throwback pictures and travel series fill up the void amid lockdown

The trains might stop, flying not an option anymore and roads barricaded. However, you can’t take the love of travel away from someone who’s wanderlust surpasses any other desire. Read more.

Pentagon officially releases 3 ‘UFO’ videos, alien-related posts take over Twitter. They’re hilarious

On Monday, the Pentagon released three declassified videos which have now created a stir online. The videos of the “unidentified aerial phenomena” capture the rapid movements of what appear to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs). Read more.

HRD Minister urges students to explore UGC MOOCs for various UG and PG courses

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday invited students to explore UG and PG courses offered on UGC MOOCs, a vertical of SWAYAM, or the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds. Read more.

‘Difficult to hold 2020 Tokyo Olympics without vaccines’: Japan medical chief

Head of Japan’s medical association said holding 2020 Olympics without vaccines would be difficult. Yoshitake Yokokura said games are possible only if infections are under control globally. He said, “In my view, it would be difficult to hold the Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed. I’m not saying it should not be held, but my prediction is that it will be difficult (to hold the 2020 Summer Olympics unless effective vaccines are developed).” Watch here.