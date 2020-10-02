News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi inaugurates VAIBHAV Summit and all the latest news

The need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science, Modi said adding that one must get well-versed with the science of history and the history of science. (PTI photo)

‘VAIBHAV Summit’ celebrates science and innovation from India and the world: A look at PM Modi’s top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vaishvik Bhartiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV )Summit on Friday through video conferencing. The summit aims to bring overseas and resident Indian researchers and academics under a common platform.

I am like your elder sister, Uma Bharti tweets to Yogi Adityanath on Hathras incident, asks him to let politicians meet family

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow politicians and media personnel meet the family members of the Dalit women who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras and later succumbed to her injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Khaali Peeli movie review: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday take you back to Bollywood’s mindless masala years

Congratulations! You have found your way to an actual review of 'nepo kids' Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Khaali Peeli, amid a sea of 0 star Google reviews by 'justice warriors'. Unlike what those reviews would have you believe, no, I did not think it is the worst thing to happen to humanity.

Elon Musk responds to Indian fans on Twitter, says Tesla is coming to India “next year for sure”

Whether it will or it won't remains to be seen, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told Indian fans that Tesla is coming to next year for sure. Tesla Club India asked Musk on Twitter - "Hey Elon , just thought we'd put this out here. We wait and hang on to hope wrt 'hopefully soon' for India Tesla entry. Would love to hear of any progress in this regard".

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni breaks world record in CSK vs SRH match, goes past Suresh Raina to become most-capped player in any T20 league

As MS DHoni walked onto the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, he broke a huge record. The CSK captain became the player with most caps in any T20 league in world cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain also became the player with most IPL appearances in the history of the tournament. He surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina, who is missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Hathras case: Kejriwal, Supriya Sule target UP govt, CM Yogi breaks silence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in itself was heinous enough, the treatment meted out by the administration to the family of the victim was shameful.

Period Red: Pantone launches bold new red to destigmatize taboo around menstruation, promote period positivity

We may be living in modern times, talking about body positivity, equality, feminism and proclaiming self-love, but when it comes to menstruation, no matter how openly one tries to talk about it, there is no denying that the stigma and taboo attached to the subject prevails.