News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi says no carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a programme - ‘Grih Pravesh’ organised under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, through video conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi

Reiterating his appeal to exercise utmost caution to stop the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said until an effective medicine for the novel coronavirus is developed, there should be no lowering of the guard.

BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing

Ten days after they strayed across the border during an expedition to hunt and collect medicinal herbs, five youths from Arunachal Pradesh were handed back to India on Saturday by the Chinese authorities, Indian Army officials confirmed.

‘Brought back fond memories’, says PM Modi as Japan PM Shinzo Abe tweets on ties with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cheered his counterpart and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s Twitter thread for underlining India’s ties with Japan, terming it as a glimpse of the robust bilateral ties between the two countries.

UP don Mukhtar Ansari’s wife, her two brothers booked under gangsters act

A case has been registered against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afsan Ansari and her two brothers Sarjil Raza and Anwar Shahzad under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged involvement in criminal activities, trespassing and earning money illegally, the Ghazipur police said.

Watch: Scuffle among Cong leaders in Hyderabad, Covid-19 guidelines flouted

A scuffle broke out among Congress leaders during a meeting in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The brawl broke out at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation preparatory meeting. The meeting held on September 11. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders violated Covid-19 guidelines.

