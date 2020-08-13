News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi says reforms will change how we pay taxes and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest' platform, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (PTI)

‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms will change how we pay taxes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new tax scheme on Thursday in a bid to honour and encourage honest taxpayers of the country. The platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” was launched by PM Modi via video-conferencing. Read More

Mahant Nritya Gopaldas tests Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust chairperson Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19. Read More

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parameters stable: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a comatose state, but his vital parameters are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday morning. Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilatory support, it further said. Read More

Pooja Bhatt defends Sadak 2 against backlash as she calls ‘lovers, haters two sides of same coin’

Pooja Bhatt and Soni Razdan have reacted to the backlash against Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film’s trailer has received 4.5 million ‘dislikes’ on YouTube. Read More

IPL 2020: CSK captain MS Dhoni undergoes Covid-19 test for upcoming season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a Covid-19 test on Wednesday for the upcoming season and his test report is expected to come up today. Read More

Milan fashion week: Luxury brands to return to the runway in September

After the coronavirus pushed many fashion houses to make online-only presentations in July, more than half of participating Milan fashion houses are making plans to present in-person previews for Spring-Summer 2021. Read More

Covid -19 : Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far and the recovery rate. She also speaks on procurement of vaccines, Aarogya Setu app’s vulnerability, masks and more. Watch the full video for more details.