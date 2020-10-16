News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi talks India’s movement against malnutrition and all the latest news

On FAO’s 75th anniversary, PM Modi talks India’s movement against malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which he said had seen India's fight against malnutrition from close quarters.

Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday began his campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections by calling chief minister Nitish Kumar 'tired'. Yadav will address rallies in Kahalgaon, Bhabua, Kaimur and six other places on Friday.

First rally of Pakistan oppn parties against Imran Khan govt today to kick off protest movement

All is set for Pakistan's opposition coalition to hold their first public meeting on Friday evening to kick off a series of agitations aimed at forcing out the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

IPL 2020: ‘Had they lost, who among Gayle, Pooran or Rahul would’ve taken the blame?’ Sehwag highlights mistake in KXIP’s chase against RCB

The Kings XI Punjab's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore saw a thrilling end to the game as it took a six off the final ball from Nicholas Pooran to finish the match. While KXIP won the match eventually to bag much-needed 2 points, they, once again, saw the game slipping out of their hands from a comfortable position.

Audi Q2 SUV launched in India, live updates: Highlights

Audi Q2 SUV has been officially launched in India today at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex showroom) and with the German luxury car maker targeting a wider set of customer base with its smallest product in the Q family.

Harsh Goenka shares tips on how to maintain good relationships, they’re something to abide by

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has quite the fan following on Twitter. Every now and then, he shares posts which create a buzz among people. From witty to inspirational, the tweets are varied. His post, shared a day back, is no different.

‘Stop blame game and act’: 9-year old activist protests against Delhi pollution

9-year-old climate and environment activist Licypriya Kangujam protested against the bad air quality and pollution in Delhi and called on politicians to stop blaming each other and start acting. She was protesting at the Vijay Chowk area of the national capital.