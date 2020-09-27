Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Bloomberg)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Modi’s outreach talk that focuses on a range of subjects will broadcast on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am. Read more

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday. He was 82. Read more

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: ‘Beautiful to watch’: Eoin Morgan’s huge praise for India youngster



Following Kolkata Knight Riders’ comfortable seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Eoin Morgan complimented young batsman Shubman Gill, calling his innings ‘beautiful to watch’. Read more



Google celebrates its 22nd birthday with a special Doodle

It’s Google’s 22nd birthday today! Google officially debuted on September 8, 1998, but the company has been celebrating its birthday on September 27. Read more

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill stars as KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders made a strong comeback from the defeat against Mumbai Indians and produced a complete performance to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets on IPL 2020 match No.8 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Read more

Gajraj Rao draws inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘He fought it, came back and is now busy shooting’

Gajraj Rao is back with an all new comedy show, PariWar. The actor, who is known for his notable performances in Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays the patriarch of a family in PariWar who is yet to make up his mind about passing on the rights of his property to his kids. Read more

Roommate surprises man with a kitten, his reaction is priceless. Watch

Gift-giving is an easy way to communicate many things. From ‘I am thinking of you’ to ‘I value you’ to ‘I know you well’, a thoughtful present, no matter how big or small, can convey all these and more. Read more

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
Sep 27, 2020 08:26 IST
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 07:13 IST
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Sep 27, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

He needs to be KKR’s best player if they have to win IPL: Scott Styris
Sep 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar
Sep 27, 2020 09:18 IST
NASA shares image of planetary nebula NGC 2392. Guess how far it is?
Sep 27, 2020 09:15 IST
Here’s what NCB official said on Deepika, Shraddha being summoned again
Sep 27, 2020 09:14 IST
