News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address Bengal BJP workers on Durga Sasthi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Bengal BJP on Durga Sasthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit on October 22, which marks the Durga Sasthi, the sixth day of the Durga Puja festival. Read more

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets

An Indian Air Force team, led by a two-star officer, is currently in France to review the progress of the Rafale project even as the second batch of fighters is set to reach their home base in Ambala in the next few weeks, officials familiar with the developments said on Thursday. Read more

Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has shunted out the country’s deputy PM Ishwar Pokhrel out of the defence ministry in Wednesday’s cabinet reshuffle, a move seen as an effort to reset ties with its giant neighbour India, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘No idea, hearing it for the first time,’ Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje clocks over 156 kph, bowls fastest ball in IPL

On Wednesday in Dubai, playing against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje cemented his place in IPL record-books as he bowled the fastest ball ever in the tournament’s history. Read more

Land Rover Defender launched in India at ₹73.98 lakh

The all-new Land Rover Defender has gone on sale in India from Thursday. Bookings for the new Defender have already commenced. The SUV has been made available in both Defender ‘90’ as well as Defender ‘110’ body styles. Read more

Kid sees dad without beard for first time. Her reaction will make you LOL

A video captures a toddler’s reaction to seeing her dad without his beard for the first time. There’s a possibility that her reaction will leave you chuckling hard. Read more

Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; Unlock test today as schools, cinemas set to reopen today, the Great Barrington Declaration signed by doctors; govt chalks out plan for storage of covid vaccine. Watch