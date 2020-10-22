News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of West Bengal on Thursday around 10 am on the occasion of the beginning of Durga Puja, the biggest festival in the state. Read more

INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Indian Navy today

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will on Thursday commission anti-submarine warfare (ASW) ship INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Read more

Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca? Covid-19 vaccine latest developments

In September first week, pharma company Astrazeneca which is developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Oxford University halted the trial process as two participants who took part in a trial developed adverse impact. Read more

IPL 2020: Injured Dwayne Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out

Dwayne Bravo’s exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 came as a huge blow for Chennai Super Kings who are in the middle of a poor run. The Caribbean all-rounder hurt his groin in CSK’s match against Delhi Capitals, leading to his unwanted exit from the tournament. Read more

‘Find Salman Khan’s humour condescending’: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra defends Rubina Dilaik

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karanvir Bohra has defended current contestant Rubina Dilaik in her stance against host Salman Khan. Rubina in a recent episode complained that Salman had crossed a line while addressing her and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, who is also a participant on the show. Read more

Gone in 10 minutes: GMC Hummer EV edition 1 sold out in record time

It took only a matter of 10 minutes for the first edition of GMC Hummer EV to be sold out in United States shortly after its launch on Wednesday. Despite a steep starting price of $112,595, the iconic off-roader broke the internet yesterday. Read more

Milind Soman’s honest ‘selfie’ video schools netizens on importance of sleep to ‘deal with stress effectively’

Back from the US after an envious vacation with his wife, Bollywood’s supermodel and self claimed “fitness addict” Milind Soman is now unwinding back in Mumbai. Giving the Internet a break from his flood of romantic pictures from New York with wife Ankita Konwar, Milind was seen training fans on how and to find a “restful sleep” and its importance to practice mindfulness. Read more

Space humour: Moon ‘photobombs’ the Sun, NASA tweets. Seen it yet?

Are you someone who often finds yourself searching for different content related to the Earth, Moon and far far beyond? Then this tweet by NASA may just be tailor-made for you. Even if you’re not a space enthusiast, this share may just make you say “wow.” It’s a GIF showing the Moon “photobombing” the Sun. Read more