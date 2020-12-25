News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers across states on Friday. (PTI)

PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach

As protesting farmers mount pressure on the government to scrap a set of contentious farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address farmers across states on Friday and release the next batch of financial aid ₹18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme. Read more

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has released the first set of data from the eight instruments aboard India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Centre says not ‘logical’ to include MSP in talks, unions likely to reply today

The ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest against three agriculture laws called by several thousand farmers on November 26 enters the 30th day on Friday. Read more

Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data

Bharat Biotech, which is among the frontrunners in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine in India, released new data from phase 1/2 clinical trials. Read more

Give vaccine priority to elite athletes: Parliamentary panel

On Thursday, an Indian parliamentary panel recommended that “athletes, coaches and support staff going for the Tokyo Olympics should be put in the priority group for the Covid-19 vaccination.” Read more

Gauahar Khan twins with husband-to-be Zaid Darbar in teal for pre-wedding festivities. SEE PICS

Gauahar Khan’s wedding festivities are going on in full swing, and according to the model and actor’s social media posts, she and fiance Zaid Darbar seem to be having a blast at the pre-wedding festivities before they get hitched on the weekend. Read more

Best actors of 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin, Jaideep Ahlawat proved less is more; Tripti, Pratik emerge as breakout stars

With the year coming to a close, it is time to list out some of the most favourite performances of the year in the Hindi entertainment space. Read more

These budget Samsung smartphones to soon get the newest Android OS update

Samsung, so far, has rolled out Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 only to its premium budget smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable phone. Read more

Woman pranks husband with fake ‘snake’, his reaction will leave you in splits

Videos of people playing pranks on each other often make us laugh out loud. And the Internet is full of such funny clips. Read more