News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to address FICCI’s 93rd AGM, Annual Convention today and all the latest news

PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention on December 12 (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to address FICCI’s 93rd AGM, Annual Convention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at FICCI’s (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention on December 12 at 11 am via video conferencing. Read more.

Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered

The ongoing protest of the farmers enters its 17th day on Saturday with a massive plan to block highways set in motion. As the impasse persists with government saying it is open to talks and farmers concurring as well to more discussions — only if the Centre wants to discuss the withdrawal of the three farm laws, the standoff sees no immediate resolution while the protest intensifies with more and more farmers’ groups joining. Read more.

5 years on, where India stands in its commitment to Paris Agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement. The virtual summit is being hosted by the United Nations (UN) and the United Kingdom and is being co-hosted by France in partnership with Chile and Italy. Read more.

All not well with India’s Tokyo preparation

It was a sight emblematic of this pandemic-shattered sporting year: Norway’s Karsten Warholm, running all alone, with no competitors or spectators, clearing one hurdle after another with those long strides, powering through the distance of 300m in a record time (33.78 seconds). Read more.

Prateek Kuhad performs Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, & more #HTLS2020

The 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit had a colourful conclusion with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performing some of his hit songs. The musician sang songs like Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, and The Last Time, among others. Watch the full concert here.

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: As he turns 70, five popular dialogues that are best suited for his political entry

Actor Rajinikanth recently made his political entry official. But the star has been hinting about his political plunge for many years through several popular dialogues in his movies. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, we take a look at five most popular dialogues from his movies that are best suited for his political ambition. Read more.

Hallelujah! Porta potties mix elements of light and music to ‘sing’ carols

The year 2020 has been filled with surprising happenings and unprecedented events, some more grave than others. However, if you thought that you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a video which may leave flabbergasted. Read more.