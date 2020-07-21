Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at USIBC Summit on economic revival and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to deliver keynote address at USIBC Summit on economic revival and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 13:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi. (ANI file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi to address high-profile USIBC Summit on economic revival after Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported quoting a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The summit is being hosted by US-India Business Council. Read more

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway

The next phase of the clinical trials of the experimental vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca against the coronavirus disease will see if the immune response seen in the early stages protects against Covid-19. Read more

Covid-19: Bahamas bans American tourists to prevent further virus spread



The Bahamas, that is heavily dependent on tourism, reopened their borders earlier this month amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since reopening, the Bahamas has had 49 new coronavirus cases, according to an AFP report. Read more



‘One-sixth of world population knew my name’: When umpire Daryl Harper gave Sachin ‘shoulder before wickets’ out

By 1999, the Indian team was synonymous with Sachin Tendulkar. Indian cricket fans from around the world would remain glued to the television sets every time Tendulkar would step out on to the field. Read more

Zoom to open a new technology centre in Bangalore

Zoom on Tuesday announced it will open a new technology centre in Bangalore. The company will also hire “key talents” over the next few years. Read more

Shashi Tharoor shares artist’s meaningful advice designed with book titles

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor recently took to Twitter to share a post. It’s an image which has a coronavirus-related meaningful advice. Read more

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine shows promising results, prompts immune response

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India so far, Oxford’s Astra Zeneca vaccine, China’s vaccine candidate, Satyendar Jain’s recovery. Watch the full video for more. Read more

