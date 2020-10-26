News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to disburse SVANidhi loans to 300,000 street vendors on Tuesday and all the latest news

PM Narendra Modi will virtually interact with beneficiaries of the PMSvanidhi scheme, aimed at aiding the street vendors, on Friday. (PTI)

PM Modi to disburse SVANidhi loans to 300,000 street vendors on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually distribute loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) on Tuesday. Read more

Number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai lowest in two months

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped to its lowest in the past two months. On Sunday, the number of active cases in Mumbai was 18, 307. Prior to this, the lowest number of active cases in the city was 17, 931, recorded on August 24. Read more

Temperature set to fall over NW India marginally this week

Night and day temperatures are likely to fall marginally this week, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi. The national Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.1 degrees Celsius (C), 1 degree C below normal on Monday early morning. The minimum temperature is likely to fall further, as November approaches. Read more

‘Grateful for opportunity to connect with partners’, tweets Mike Pompeo as he leaves for India for 2+2 talks

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left for India to take part of the 2+2 meeting which will largely be focussed on countering China’s growing global influence. US Secretary of Defence Mark T Esper is also accompanying Pompeo for the dialogue. Read more

Have you seen this pic where the Sun looks like a huge flaming jack-o’-lantern? It’s eerie

Halloween is just a few days away. This festival has to do with everything spooky. In fact, social media platforms are flooded with various videos and images related to this upcoming holiday. Now, NASA has joined in with an eerie image of the Sun. Read more

Mandira Bedi adopts 4-year-old daughter, introduces her as Tara ‘with eyes that sparkle like stars’

Mandira Bedi was over the moon as she welcomed a new addition to the family - a daughter. The actor and husband Rraj Kaushal adopted the four-year-old girl in July and have now introduced her to the world as Tara Bedi Kaushal. They already have a son, Vir. Read more

CSK knocked out of IPL 2020 after RR beat MI - Explained

Chennai Super Kings regained some lost ground in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. They had the faintest chance of getting into the IPL playoffs and CSK players gave their best on Sunday. Read more

IPL 2020, RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets

Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson proved to be the heroes as Rajasthan Royals defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi. Stokes smashed 107* in 60 balls, while Samson scored 54* in 31 balls, as RR chased down the total of 195 set up by Mumbai Indians in 18.2 overs. Watch here