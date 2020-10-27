News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to inaugurate three-day conference on vigilance, anti-corruption and all the latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate three-day conference on vigilance, anti-corruption today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption, on the theme Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India) on Tuesday evening via a video-conference link. Read more

Upper-caste votes may emerge crucial in Bihar polls

Ashok Singh is a rice mill owner in Bihar’s Rohtas district and an upper caste (Rajput). He has always backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but is looking to switch his vote this time. Read more

‘A momentous day for America’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as Supreme Court justice

US President Donald Trump hailed Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as “a momentous day for America and for the United States Constitution.” Read more

Woman tries ‘henna lip stain’, netizens say they rather not. Watch

The variety of content available for viewing on the Internet seems to be quite diverse. From videos that evoke mild disgust in you to those that seem oddly satisfying to watch, the list is long. Watch here

Hyundai gives glimpse at its smallest EV yet, a pocket-sized bullet for kids

Hyundai Motor Company has released teaser images of what is its smallest electric vehicle (EV) yet in an effort to showcase its versatility when it comes to designing, styling and engineering products with battery-powered technology. Read more

Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals ‘the stupidest thing’ she said after actor’s Miss World crowning moment in 2000

Priyanka Chopra has shared the intricate details of the day when she was crowned the Miss World at the age of 18. The Sky Is Pink actor has shared a video in which her mom Madhu Chopra reveals “the stupidest thing” she told her daughter after her win. Watch here

Neka Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh look dreamy as they twin in red ensembles by Falguni Shane Peacock on wedding night

Setting fans on frenzy with their ravishing looks, singer Neha Kakkar and beau Rohanpreet Singh treated the Internet to pictures of their colour-coordinated outfits from the label Falguni Shane Peacock on their wedding night. Read more

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets

Mandeep Singh smashed an unbeaten 66 as Kings XI Punjab chased down the total of 150 in 18.5 overs to help their team to a 8-wicket win. Chris Gayle also helped Mandeep in the chase, scoring 51 in 29 balls. Mohammed Shami registered figures of 3/35 earlier to help restrict KKR to 149/9 in 20 overs. Watch here