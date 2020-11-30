News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project today and all the latest news

Modi will inaugurate the six-lane widening project of the Handia (Prayagraj) - Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19 during his visit. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, will inaugurate Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday to launch the Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project and participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the Ganges ghats. As the city prepared for the Prime Minister’s visit, security personnel, along with the dog squad, were seen checking boats at the ghats. Read more

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away; ‘personal loss,’ says Lok Sabha speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) last month, passed away last night at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Deemed GST registration granted between August 21, November 16 under CBIC scanner

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has instructed its officials to verify deemed Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrations granted to business entities without Aadhaar authentication between August 21 and November 16 this year to ascertain that they are undertaking genuine business activities, two officials said. Read more

Educational institutions to remain closed across J-K till December 31

All schools, colleges and higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till December 31 according to an order issued by the Union Territory administration. “Class 9-12 students can visit schools on a voluntary basis. Cinemas can open with 50 per cent capacity. 100 guests are allowed in marriage functions,” the UT administration said. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares a pic of her grand temptation, asks ‘what do I do with this?’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a difficult question to answer this Sunday. Faced with a scrumptious spread of waffles, poached eggs and a generous serving of meat, the actor couldn’t decide what to do with it – to eat it all or not, was the question. Read more

India vs Australia: Big blow to Aussies as injured David Warner ruled out of ODIs, T20Is; doubtful for Test series

Australia suffered a big blow on Monday after it was revealed that star- batsman David Warner was ruled out of the limited-overs series and will be in a race to be fit for the first Test which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. Read more

Replies to ‘Why you are happy today’ in these videos are simply heartwarming. You may relate too

If your mood could use a little boost, then these videos shared on an Instagram profile maybe just what you need. Called OneReason, the profile is filled with videos of someone asking people to share the reason behind their happiness. Read more