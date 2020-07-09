News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi underlines Indian pharma industry’s contribution to the world and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the contribution of India’s pharmaceutical industry in the production of vaccines for the world and described the industry in the search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

‘Arrest or surrender’: Congress takes a swipe at BJP with a video of Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur gangster on the run after he killed eight Uttar Pradesh policemen trying to arrest him on July 3, turned up at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday morning. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told reporters that Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police after the Ujjain police received a tip-off.

Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China

The situation along the western sector of the disputed Sino-India border was “improving”, China said on Thursday, days after the embattled border troops of the two countries began to disengage in the area after the worst crisis along the line of actual control (LAC) in decades.

‘He has the ability of Virender Sehwag’: Jaffer impressed with young India opener

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer says that the flair with which Prithvi Shaw his plays shots reminds him of another flamboyant India opener – who redefined the role of opening the batting in Test – Virender Sehwag

‘Sab badal gaya’: Mukesh Chhbra on Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara

On the two-year anniversary of Dil Bechara commencing shoot, director Mukesh Chhabra wrote an emotional tweet saying that everything has changed in these two years.

WhatsApp Business rolls out QR codes, catalog sharing

WhatsApp has announced new features for its business app. WhatsApp Business is getting support for QR codes, and catalogue sharing as well. WhatsApp Business users can now display QR codes for customers to scan and engage with them on the app.

Man gives ‘fell for you’ a whole new meaning by tripping right before popping the question

Usually, a video of someone going down on one knee to propose to their significant other makes for a wonderful watch. Such videos can leave you feeling emotional and happy. However, a video shared by a Facebook user, which will evoke those same sentiments in you, may also have you chuckling first.

Guided Meditation: Relieve stress and improve sleep patterns with this holistic practice

Guided meditation is the perfect way for beginners to learn and absorb the benefits of meditation. It involves listening as someone guides you through the process of getting into the headspace required for meditation.

WATCH | Protests against killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari

BJP workers protested outside the Jammu Press Club against the brutal killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari in Bandipora, J&K. Political leaders from across the spectrum condemned the incident.

Watch this video for all the details.