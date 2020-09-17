News updates from Hindustan Times: Police, opposition lawmakers injured in protests demanding Kerala minister’s resignation and all the latest news

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress condemned the clamping down on protesters demanding state minister’s resignation. (SOURCED)

Opposition leaders, police injured in protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation

Protests erupted in several districts of Kerala on Thursday as opposition parties demanded the resignation of state education minister KT Jaleel, who is being questioned in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Read more here.

‘Woman hit with iron rod, gagged using polythene bag by 2 minor sons’: Cops

A 40-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar was allegedly hit with an iron rod and then suffocated to death using a polythene bag by her two minor sons late on Wednesday night. The police said the sons, who have been arrested, were reportedly being tortured by her. Read more here.

‘Have kept all options open’: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma talks about his batting position in IPL 2020

There have been times when Rohit Sharma has given up his preferred opening spot to add stability to the Mumbai Indians middle-order, but the MI captain hinted that he will be starting as an opener when IPL 2020 kickstarts with the defending champions taking on CSK in the tournament opener on September 19. Read more here.

Vikram Bhatt says he was told ‘different drugs are offered on trays’ at high-profile Bollywood parties

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has said that he was told that drugs were served on trays at high-profile Bollywood parties, although he has never personally witnessed it. Read more here.

Sony Xperia 5 II smartphone with 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 launched

Sony last night unveiled the pricing of its PS5 gaming console. But that wasn’t it. A few hours after, the Japanese tech firm launched a new flagship smartphone in the market – Xperia 5 II. The handset will be going on pre-orders for $950 starting September 29, which shipping starting from December 4. Read more here.

Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she lost 12 kgs during the coronavirus lockdown without any work outs

While most of us have been scrolling through social media, saving fitness videos that we will never open, Shehnaaz Gill has gone ahead and made the most of the coronavirus lockdown and lost a bunch of weight, as she wanted to show people that, “main bhi patli ho sakti hoon” (sic). Read more here.

