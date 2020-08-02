News updates from Hindustan Times: Political parties in Bihar urge EC to postpone state polls due to floods, Covid-19 and all the latest news

Bihar reported the biggest spike in Covid-19 cases with 3,521 new infections and 14 deaths on Saturday. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar political parties urge Election Commission to postpone state polls due to Covid-19, floods

The political parties in Bihar have requested the postpone the assembly election in the state due to Covid-19 and floods, reported Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. While the state recorded its biggest spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday, it has seen close to 5 million affected by the floods. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty must come forward, join probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Top Bihar police official

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty must join the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput being conducted by Patna Police in Mumbai if she has nothing to hide, Bihar’s top police official has said. Read more

Rs 3 lakh crore credit facility will cover professionals, says FM

A Rs3 lakh crore emergency credit facility targeted at small enterprises will now be extended to professionals such as doctors and chartered accountants as well to help them tide over the crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, warning that the timing of a full economic recovery is tough to predict when the pandemic is still to play itself out. Read more

China sends team to Hong Kong to do widespread coronavirus testing

Seven Chinese health officials were due to arrive in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing for Covid-19 in the territory as the global financial hub races to halt a third wave of illness. Read more

IPL 2020: Franchises seek clarity as Governing Council meets

The IPL Governing Council (GC) will meet virtually on Sunday evening to put in place processes and protocols for staging the Indian Premier League in the UAE. The tournament is planned from September 19 to November 8, although the Indian board is still awaiting permission from the Indian government to hold the event abroad. Read more

Ankita Lokhande on why she didn’t go to Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: ‘I knew if I see him like that, I will never be able to forget’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, said that she decided not to attend his funeral as she could ‘never forget’ it if she saw him like that. Sushant’s last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on June 15, a day after his death by suicide. Read more

Feline gently bonks kitty sibling on the head. What happens next is unexpected. Watch

If you’re someone who avidly watches cat videos, then you may agree with us when we say that our furry feline friends are mysterious beings. It is often tough to guess the reason behind their derpy actions captured in some of the most beloved clips, but that may be what makes them so exciting to watch. Read more

Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes and greetings to share with your friends

Friendship Day, is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India and falls on August 2 this year, it is the day people come together with their friends celebrate each other and the relationship that exists between them. No matter how old or young we are, friends are what keep us going. Read more

Watch| ‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’