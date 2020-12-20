News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Positive Pay’ to quarterly GST filing: Changes in rules from Jan 1 and all the latest news

The Union ministry of road, transport and highways has issued a notification making FASTag mandatory for all four-wheel vehicles that were sold before December 1, 2017. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

From ‘Positive Pay’ to quarterly GST filing: Rules that are changing from January 1

From January 1, 2021, many rules related to the implementation of Positive Pay system, cheque frauds, FASTags for all four-wheelers across India and new mode of Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing facility for small businesses are set to change. Read more

Protests not affiliated to any political party: Farmers’ union writes to PM Modi, Tomar

A farmers’ union has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar saying the ongoing protests by farmers are not affiliated to any political party even as the agitation entered Day 24 on Sunday. Read more

India records 26,624 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate peaks to 95.46%

India recorded 26,624 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 341 related deaths and 29,690 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Sunday morning. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘With Kohli gone, there is almost no one to pick India back up from a loss like that,’ says Ricky Ponting

India captain Virat Kohli honestly admitted after the first Test: “Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts.” Read more

iPhone 12 may still be more powerful than 2021 flagship Android phones

Those familiar with Qualcomm chipsets would know that the company, every year in December launches its flagship processor for smartphones that will be used by OEMs the next year. Read more

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor in Rs 2k sweater shows how to stay cosy without compromising on style

Be it a comfy and casual look or a red carpet event, Kareena Kapoor knows how to own it. The original IT girl of Bollywood, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has been giving us some of the most impeccable maternity fashion picks. Read more

Lamborghini reveals SC20 open-top track car by Squadra Corse

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has revealed the SC20 - a unique open-top track car approved for road use. The second one-off engineered by the company’s motor sport department and designed by Centro Stile, the SC20 combines aerodynamic solutions taken from racing Lamborghinis. Read more

Sweetness alert: Sister awaits brother’s arrival from school and greets him excitedly. Video is a must-watch

What could be better than starting you Sunday with a wholesome tale? Here is a story that is all about sibling-love, and reading it is bound to leave you with a big smile on your face. Read more

Watch: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu joins world leaders, gets Covid-19 vaccine