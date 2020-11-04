News updates from Hindustan Times: Presidency in US hinges on tight races in northern battleground states and all the latest news

Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end. (Reuters file photo)

US Election 2020: Presidency hinges on tight races in northern battleground states

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. Read more

Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the national capital is reporting a “third wave” of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The CM said that the Delhi government would move the Supreme Court (SC) later on Wednesday to vacate the stay imposed by the Delhi high court (HC) on the city administration’s order of reserving 80% of the intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients in 33 private hospitals. Read more

US Election 2020: Outcome unlikely to impact ties between two countries, says foreign secretary Harsh Shringla

The outcome of the American presidential election is unlikely to impact India’s relationship with the US as it is based on bipartisan support, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla has said.Presidential candidate Joe Biden has made it “very clear that he values a strong India-US strategic partnership”, and this is common to both Biden and US President Donald Trump, Shringla said in an interview with DW News channel. Read more

Farm laws: At Jantar Mantar protest, Punjab CM flays those calling his state anti-national

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on those calling his state “anti-national” and asserted that tens and thousands of Punjabi soldiers are deployed in borders along China and Pakistan to preserve the peace of the country. “Please don’t think Punjab is out to disturb the peace of the country. It is not. We are there to preserve the peace of the country. We have given blood many times in the past and we will never shy away from doing so in future,’ Singh said. Read more

ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam closes in on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after heroics against Zimbabwe

Pakistan captain Babar Azam showcased a dominant performance in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. Azam scored 221 runs in the series in 3 games including a sensational knock of 125 in the 2nd ODI. Because of his batting efforts, the batsman gained 8 points to reach a total of 837 points. While Babar remained at the third position in the rankings behind Virat Kohli (871) and Rohit Sharma (855), he managed to close the gap with the two Indian stars. Read more

Aditi Rao Hydari in an Aztec tie up crop-top and denims make us absolutely love the flirty feminine vibes

Setting the mercury soaring again with her hot glamorous looks is Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari and this time with her sultry boho-chic look. After nailing some sartorial festive looks that were hands down fashion inspiration this week, Aditi was recently seen stepping up casual glam by channeling bohemian vibes and we are totally digging for the flirty feminine vibes it sent across. Read more

Mahindra Thar 2020 surges past 20,000, waiting period extends to 7 months

Mahindra Thar 2020 SUV is continuing its trend of setting the bookings chart on fire since it was officially launched on October 2. In the little over a month, Mahindra and Mahindra has received over 20,000 bookings for Thar 2020, making it one of the most successful launches of the year and product from the car maker. Read more

‘How many voices will you suppress Sonia Sena?’: Kangana on Arnab’s arrest

Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. In a video message posted on Twitter, Kangana questioned how many voices would the Maharashtra government suppress and added that many free speech greats have been hanged before them. Watch here