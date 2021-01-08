Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 08:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the police, the priest was hiding in the village where the heinous crime took place. (HT file photo for representation)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested

The temple priest, the prime accused in the rape-murder of an anganwadi helper in Badaun, was arrested on Thursday night, according to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan. Read more

2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know

The second phase of nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination dry run, the largest such drill undertaken so far, will be conducted across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Friday. Read more

Fresh round of farmer-govt talks on three laws today



Farmers on protest for over a month demanding the scrapping of three agricultural laws will hold their eighth round of negotiations with the government on Friday. Read more



Delhi’s vaccine drive likely to start early next week: Officials

The immunisation of health care and frontline workers in the Capital is likely to begin by Wednesday, with the first batch of vaccines expected to arrive in the city soon, according to multiple senior officials from the Delhi government involved in the vaccination drive. Read more

Arjun Kapoor shares pic with Saif Ali Khan as Bhoot Police team leaves for final shoot in Jaisalmer

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan left for Jaisalmer for the final shoot of their upcoming comedy Bhoot Police. Arjun shared a picture from inside the aircraft. Read more

Kirti Kulhari is all about that fierce vibe in sequined jacket and pants at photoshoot

Four More Shots Please actor Kirti Kulhari has lately been making our jaws hit the floor with her sartorial picks. From quirky sarees to bold street style, the actor’s wardrobe consists of pieces that set forth a very fierce vibe and we are here for it. Read more

Can you solve these puzzles shared by Rajasthan Tourism on Twitter?

Be it brain-teasers, spot the difference, or find the hidden objects, if you have been using social media for long, chances are you’ve seen the various puzzle posts. Read more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

2nd vaccination dry run across the country today: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after US Capitol chaos
by Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
3rd Test live: Saini removes Starc after Smith ton, Australia 8 down
by hindustantimes.com
Temple priest, prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case, arrested
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Bodies of tiger cub, wild boar recovered from well in MP’s Sehore district
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
News updates from Hindustan Times: Prime accused in Badaun rape-murder case arrested and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Bipasha Basu celebrates birthday at home, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.