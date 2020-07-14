News updates from Hindustan Times: Have not made any requests for extension, will vacate Lutyens’ bungalow on time, says Priyanka Gandhi and all the latest news

On July 1, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had cancelled the government accommodation allocated to Priyanka Gandhi on the ground that she is ineligible for the entitlement, as she longer enjoys the security cover of the SPG. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra on Tuesday said that she would vacate her government bungalow at 35 Lodhi Estate in Lutyens’ Delhi within the stipulated one-month deadline and rubbished claims that she requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an extension of the tenure beyond August 1. Read more

Kejriwal launches Delhi’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the national capital’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. “After huge success of our first plasma bank, we are launching Delhi’s 2nd plasma bank today at LNJP Hospital,” Kejriwal tweeted. Read more

Coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours? No quarantine, only undertaking needed

Those coming to Punjab for less than 72 hours are now exempt from the mandatory home quarantine, and only need to submit a formal undertaking at the border check post. Read more

Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot ignores appeals, skips key Congress meeting

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began in Rajasthan capital Jaipur shortly before noon on Tuesday. This is the second CLP meeting in two days to discuss the crisis in the state as the political face-off between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot intensified. Read more

Global coronavirus vaccine plan may allow rich countries to buy more

Politicians and public health leaders have publicly committed to equitably sharing any coronavirus vaccine that works, but the top global initiative to make that happen may allow rich countries to reinforce their own stockpiles while making fewer doses available for poor ones. Read more

La Liga: Barcelona strong enough to cope without Antoine Griezmann in final two games, says Luis Garcia

Real Madrid have cemented themselves as the favourites to win the La Liga title this year. With a 2-1 win over Granada on Monday, the Zinedine Zidane led team has gone one step further in winning the tournament and need just one more win to do so. Read more

Deer family crosses IAS officer’s road to work, leaves netizens mesmerized. Watch

For most of us, the road to office is riddled with crowded streets, sweaty people and a lot of traffic jams. But the scenario is completely different for some. A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows her route to work which may make you miss the sight of a lush, green forest. Read more

Free Britney 2020: Here’s why Britney Spears’ fans are petitioning to end her conservatorship

Singer, musician and performer Britney Spears left her 24.9 million Instagram followers confused and concerned with her posts, many worried that the Toxic singer seemed out of sorts. Several wrote that she wasn’t behaving ‘normally’ and that someone should do a wellness check on her. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections