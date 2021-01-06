News updates from Hindustan Times: Protests against killings of Hazara miners by IS spreads all over Pak and all the latest news

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his inability to visit members of the Hazara community who have refused to bury 11 miners killed by Islamic State (AFP)

Hazara refuse to bury slain miners, protest spreads in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his inability to visit members of the Hazara community who have refused to bury 11 miners killed by Islamic State. Read More

Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet

The Union ministry of health and family welfare has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to bird flu affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, and Panchkula district, Haryana, as a precautionary measure even though no human case of the disease has been reported from anywhere in the country. Read More

Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps

As the government is working to launch the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) app, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday warned people against sharing any personal details. Read More

Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday passed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese applications, including Ant Group’s Alipay payment app, heightening the conflict between the United States and China. Read More

CoWIN app on the Play Store is fake, here’s how you can spot it

The government last month announced a new platform called Co-WIN (short for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) that would help in delivering Covid-19 vaccine to the masses. Read More

Khushi Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Which Kapoor sister wore the scarf top better?

Late actor and Bollywood icon Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter may be far from her Bollywood debut, but like most starkids, Khushi Kapoor has also managed to garner quite a following for herself on her Instagram. Read More

Adipurush director Om Raut on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘foot-in-mouth problem’: ‘Saif sir has his own way of thinking’

Director Om Raut, who has had to deal with controversies fuelled by Saif Ali Khan on two films now, has said that the actor’s words are often misunderstood. Read More

Can bird flu spread to humans? Minister answers as 5 states battle outbreak

With multiple states in India battling a bird flu outbreak amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan answered questions on whether humans are at risk. Watch