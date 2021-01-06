News updates from Hindustan Times: Protests against killings of Hazara miners by IS spreads all over Pak and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
Hazara refuse to bury slain miners, protest spreads in Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his inability to visit members of the Hazara community who have refused to bury 11 miners killed by Islamic State.
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
The Union ministry of health and family welfare has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to bird flu affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, and Panchkula district, Haryana, as a precautionary measure even though no human case of the disease has been reported from anywhere in the country.
Ahead of launch, Centre issues warning against fake ‘Co-WIN’ apps
As the government is working to launch the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) app, the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday warned people against sharing any personal details.
Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps. Here are other such bans
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday passed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese applications, including Ant Group's Alipay payment app, heightening the conflict between the United States and China.
CoWIN app on the Play Store is fake, here’s how you can spot it
The government last month announced a new platform called Co-WIN (short for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) that would help in delivering Covid-19 vaccine to the masses.
Khushi Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Which Kapoor sister wore the scarf top better?
Late actor and Bollywood icon Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter may be far from her Bollywood debut, but like most starkids, Khushi Kapoor has also managed to garner quite a following for herself on her Instagram.
Adipurush director Om Raut on Saif Ali Khan’s ‘foot-in-mouth problem’: ‘Saif sir has his own way of thinking’
Director Om Raut, who has had to deal with controversies fuelled by Saif Ali Khan on two films now, has said that the actor's words are often misunderstood.
Can bird flu spread to humans? Minister answers as 5 states battle outbreak
With multiple states in India battling a bird flu outbreak amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan answered questions on whether humans are at risk.