News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka wishes Rahul Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan and all the latest news

‘Proud to have such a brother’: Priyanka’s emotional message for Rahul on Raksha Bandhan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted an emotional message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday and said she has learnt “love, patience and patience” from her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares priceless Raksha Bandhan memories, Ankita Lokhande showers love. See pics

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, shared priceless memories of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations as children. She shared a collage of throwback photos in which Sushant’s sisters were seen fussing over him and tying him rakhis. Read more here.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Iconic Amul girl celebrates Rakhi in ‘maska bandhan’ way

Raksha Bandhan 2020 is being celebrated today, on August 3, this year. It’s a day which celebrates the bond of love between a brother and a sister. Filled with baskets of sweets, chocolates and a whole lot of leg-pulling and gifts, it’s a precious day. Read more here.

Microsoft Edge still on second spot, Mozilla Firefox loses market share

Google Chrome is still the top browser but Microsoft Edge is continuing to push Firefox down. Read more here.

Watch: 82-year-old woman to break 28-year-long fast with Ram temple ‘prasad’

Urmila Chaturvedi has been fasting for 28 years now for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Chaturvedi, 82, says she has been surviving on fruits, curd and milk. Watch.

Rohit Sharma reacts on Suresh Raina calling him ‘next MS Dhoni’

India batsman Suresh Raina recently made some comments regarding Rohit Sharma being the next ‘MS Dhoni’ due to his credentials as a captain. Raina has played under both the players in his career, with Dhoni at CSK and with Rohit at the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. He said that he sees shades of the Chennai Super Kings skipper in Rohit. Read more here.