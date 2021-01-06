News updates from Hindustan Times| Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime: SC tells khap members and all the latest news

The two young men were tortured and their private parts were burnt before they were hanged. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime

Punishing someone for falling in love is a serious crime, observed the Supreme Court on Tuesday while hearing arguments over grant of bail to 11 persons, who formed part of a khap panchayat that ordered hanging of three youths, including a girl and a boy who fell in love and wanted to make a life together. Read more

Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus

Protests against a proposed IIT-Goa campus took a violent turn on Wednesday with police lobbing tear gas shells at villagers who had set up a human chain at the entrance to the site about 50 kms from the state capital of Panaji. Read more

Schools set to reopen in Punjab from January 7

Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday announced that following the persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools in the state from January 7. Read more

Trump claims voter fraud in Georgia Senate runoffs, Republican candidate calls for ‘transparency’

After multiple failed attempts to overturn the US presidential election results, President Donald Trump has now started suggesting voter fraud in Georgia Senate runoffs, which will decide the fate of president-elect Joe Biden’s agenda. Read more

India vs Australia: A fan who attended 2nd Test at MCG, tests positive for Covid-19

The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) has confirmed that one fan who attended the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test at the MCG has now tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

Google fixes volume issues on the Pixel 5 with latest update

After two months of users posting complaints on Google’s support forums and social media, it seems to have finally paid off as issues with volume control on the company’s latest flagship Pixel 5 phone appear to have been resolved with the January update. Read more

Tata Motors brings back iconic ‘Safari’ nameplate, bookings to open soon

Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it is bringing back its iconic ‘Safari’ nameplate soon. Its forthcoming flagship SUV (previously codenamed Gravitas) is set to break cover in the last week of January. Read more

I am not a gay man: Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde comes out as Saisha, a trans woman

Bollywood designer (formerly) Swapnil Shinde, best known for dressing A-list Bollywood actors recently took to his Instagram to come out as a transwoman with a long post, sharing pictures of his new appearance and name - Saisha Shinde. Read more

‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch