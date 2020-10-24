News updates from Hindustan Times:Punjab farm bills offer little on ground and all the latest news

Three out of four bills passed by the Congress-led Punjab government on October 20 to negate contentious central legislations on how farmers do business are unlikely to invalidate the laws already passed by Parliament (AP)

Hindustan Times

Punjab bills offer little on ground

Three out of four bills passed by the Congress-led Punjab government on October 20 to negate contentious central legislations on how farmers do business are unlikely to invalidate the laws already passed by Parliament, and amount to not much more than a political message at this stage, analysts say. Read More

Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today

The second of the two Boeing 777 aircraft extensively modified for President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi travel will arrive in national capital Delhi on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said. Read More

Bharat Biotech to submit revised Phase 3 clinical trial protocol to DCGI by next week

Bharat Biotech is likely to resubmit the proposal for the Phase 3 clinical trial to the drugs controller general of India (DCGI) for its anti-coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine candidate, Covaxin, early next week. Read more

US Covid deaths projected to double by February end

Even if state-level governments in the US reimpose limited social distancing measures to halt the spread of Covid-19, the death toll could more than double by the end of February to 511,000, said projections released on Friday. Mask wearing could reduce that grim tally by nearly 130,000, researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) found. Read More

IPL 2020: From 20s-30s to historic ton - How a chat with Ricky Ponting helped Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan got off to a slow start in the Indian Premier League 2020, as he was struggling to get past the 20s and 30s in the first few games for Delhi Capitals. With Dhawan also having a slow strike rate in the first few games, there were even suggestions that he might be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane. But all those doubts have been dispelled as Dhawan the destroyer has arrived in the UAE. Read More

Tesla fights back against reports of suspension defect, blames China for recall

Tesla has come out all guns blazing and said that there are no suspension defects in the Model S and Model X EVs imported by it in China and that the country is forcing an unnecessary recall here. More than 30,000 of these vehicles imported for the Chinese market have had to be recalled owing to the suspected defect but Tesla has now explained that there is no problem at all with these EVs. Read More

Fitness motivation: Milind Soman does core exercises even during jetlag, Ankita Konwar nails Chakrasana as weekend workout

Looking like a “wonderful work in progress”, Bollywood’s supermodel Milind Soman was seen hitting the grind to work up his core even during jetlag while his fitness enthusiast wife Ankita Konwar shared a throwback picture of performing Chakrasana on the US beach to be in sync with the workout feels this weekend. Returning from their dreamy vacation in the USA, the lovebirds were back at giving fitness motivation to netizens and their latest social media videos and pictures are enough to put workout procrastinations at bay. Read More

Saif Ali Khan ‘can’t wait’ to become father again, says he wants to settle down at Pataudi Palace with Kareena and kids

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he can picture himself settling down at his ancestral home -- the Pataudi Palace -- with his family. Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, have one son -- Taimur -- with another child on the way. Read More

Kylie Jenner rates all her Halloween costumes through the years. Watch

Are you someone who loves Halloween? Do you have a Pinterest board dedicated to costume ideas for the spooky holiday? If so, then this video by American media personality, Kylie Jenner may be right up your alley. In this recording, the makeup mogul takes a trip down memory lane whilst getting into the festive spirit of Halloween by rating all her costumes through the years. Watch