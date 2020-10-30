News updates from Hindustan Times: Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch and all the latest news

Quad set to kick off Malabar drills in Bay of Bengal, China to keep watch

The navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia are set to kick off the first phase of the Malabar exercise in the Bay of Bengal next week, officials familiar with the development said on Friday, announcing the line-up of major warships and aircraft that will take part in the drills that are expected to be closely tracked by China.

‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials

India's first anti-radiation missile 'Rudram' will be ready for induction into service by 2022 and will boost the Indian Air Force's capabilities to knock out enemy radars and surveillance systems, top officials familiar with the developments said on Friday. The indigenous missile was tested for the first time in the anti-radiation mode from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet on October 9 against a target on Wheeler Island.

Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever

With 5,891 Covid-19 news infections, the national Capital on Friday recorded highest single-day spike for third time in a row. Delhi also reported 47 fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the city's death toll to 6,470.

What is WHO’s Vaccine Insurance Scheme? All you need to know

The World Health Organisation is setting up a fund which will compensate people in poor nations in case they suffer any side-effect from Covid-19 vaccines, which are still under trial. Does this mean that such a possibility can't be ruled out? Here is everything you need to know in this regard.

‘Only installed wife on CM’s chair’: Nitish attacks Lalu on women welfare

In a sharp attack on jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the only step that Lalu took for the welfare of women of the state during his regime was to install his wife on the chair when he went to jail.

IPL 2020: ‘He’s a tornado who blows away the opposition,’ Aakash Chopra reveals how Rajasthan Royals can stop destructive Kings XI Punjab batsman

No one has produced quite the contrasting campaign in the Indian Premier League 2020 than Kings XI Punjab. From losing six matches in a row, the 2014 finalists have staged a remarkable campaign winning their next five games, and in the process, kept their hopes for a place in the playoffs alive.

Mirzapur 2 scene featuring Surender Mohan Pathak’s book to get edited after controversy: ‘Our sincerest apologies’

Excel Entertainment has made amends to a scene in their web series, Mirzapur 2 after writer Surender Mohan Pathak claimed that his work, Dhabba, has been misrepresented in it. The scene also had a voiceover that was unrelated to the book and it has hurt the sentiments of the writer.

Watch: Anti-ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy