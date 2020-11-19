News updates from Hindustan Times: Quota for Covid warriors’ children in MBBS, BDS admissions and all the latest news

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan announced on Thursday that the central government has introduced a new category for the children of Covid warriors. (ANI)

Quota for Covid warriors’ children in MBBS, BDS admissions

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan announced on Thursday that the central government has introduced a new category for the children of Covid warriors in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against the Central Pool Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery(MBBS) andBachelor of Dental Surgery(BDS) seats for the academic Year 2020-21. Read more

Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will be increased from Rs500 to Rs2,000 in light of the severe spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital. Read more

‘Gone in 10 minutes’: Gold, cash worth Rs 12 cr looted in Odisha’s Cuttack

In what could be the biggest-ever robbery in Odisha, four armed miscreants on Thursday morning looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 12 crore from the branch of IIFL Finance, a leading non-banking finance company, in busy Cuttack town. Read more

‘He should play every game of next IPL’: KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia heaps praise on Chris Gayle

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Thursday said that hard-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle has done enough to play every game of the next IPL. The KXIP think tank surprised many when Gayle did not feature in their playing XI at the start of IPL 2020. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan gives love advice to KBC contestant, says he used to write Jaya Bachchan love letters, continues to write them to this day

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati spoke about his courtship period with wife Jaya Bachchan. He said that he would write her love letters before their wedding. The couple has been married since 1973. Read more

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra hits Delhi streets on a bicycle to ‘burn those extra calories’ post Diwali

The boxes of sweets and oily delicacies still make us go weak in the knees despite gorging boxes of them this Diwali but Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra motivated us to sweat them all out now and focus on getting our body back in shape. Read more

Nissan Magnite mileage figures revealed, fuel economy of 20kmpl for turbo manual

Nissan Magnite is raring to take the fight to rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment and is expected to be launched in the Indian market on November 26. The Magnite promises several segment-first features and is powered by 1.0-litre B4D naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo-petrol engine options. Read more

WhatsApp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know

One of WhatsApp’s much-awaited features is finally here for all users. Disappearing messages have been in testing for months now and WhatsApp has finally introduced the feature for users. With this feature WhatsApp users can send messages that self-destruct after seven days. Read more

‘Technology First’ is Centre’s governance model: PM Modi hails Digital India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Digital India, which was launched by the Centre in 2015, is no longer being seen as any regular government initiative but it has become a way of life. PM Modi was speaking at Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020, via video-conferencing. Watch Here