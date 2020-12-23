News updates from Hindustan Times: Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration against farm laws on Thursday, later meet President and all the latest news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and other leaders during a tractor rally, 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', in protest against the new farm bills 2020, in Punjab. (PTI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi to hold protest demonstration against farm laws on Thursday, later meet President

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest on Thursday against the three farm laws enacted in September before meeting President Ram Nath Kovind along with a delegation of his party’s lawmakers. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed

Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday because of the farmers’ protest even as the traffic police have suggested alternative routes for motorists. Read more

Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt

Fewer patients are dying in India due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as compared to other countries, and deaths happen largely because patients are reaching hospital late, say experts in the government. Read more

Chaudhary Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh, wishes farmers on Kisan Diwas

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter to wish the farmers of the country on the occasion of Kisan Diwas, which is celebrated on December 23. Read more

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja spend long hours in nets, in line to be picked for 2nd Test in Melbourne

With Virat Kohli already back in India for the birth of his first child and Mohammed Shami out of the series with a fractured wrist, multiple changes are expected in the Indian playing for the second Test against Australia in Melbourne starting Saturday. Read more

Woman battling Covid-19 receives care package, letter from postal worker in Houston

Lisette LeJeune hailing from Houston is isolating at home as she and her two sons battle coronavirus. As she’s unable to leave her house she is dependent on her family members to send her groceries and medical supplies through mail. Read more

Watch: ‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh