News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways to implement contactless ticket-checking system amid Covid-19 crisis and all the latest news

The innovative QR code-based ticket checking system has been developed by Prayagrag division of North Central Railways. (AP file photo)

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways plans to implement QR code-based contactless ticket-checking system

In a bid to reduce human-to-human contact amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the North Central Railways on Wednesday stated that an innovative QR code-based contactless ticket checking system that it has developed is being implemented on “Pan India basis”. Read more

‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he is giving a “Raksha Bandhan gift” to women of Manipur as he laid the foundation stone for water supply project through video conferencing.“This project will give clean drinking water to Greater Imphal and 1,700 village in Manipur. It will provide a lifeline to these people,” PM Modi said. Read more

Bihar’s low testing may impact Covid-19 fatality rate: Central team

The Central team, which visited Patna and Gaya earlier this week on a two-day trip, has shared its inputs about the spiralling coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases with the state government and has warned that the “very low” testing ratio, as compared to the national average, might impact its case fatality rate (CFR) of the viral outbreak. Read more

Green Card waitlist for Indian is more than 195 years: US senator

The backlog for an Indian national to get permanent residency or Green Card is more than 195 years, a top Republican senator has said, urging his Senate colleagues to come out with a legislative resolution to address this problem. Read more

‘After Sachin Tendulkar resigned, Anil Kumble and Ajay Jadeja were in line’: How Sourav Ganguly beat odds to become India captain

For Indian cricket fans, it is hard to imagine what the situation of the team would be if Sourav Ganguly was not appointed the captain of India. In early 2000s, under Ganguly’s leadership, Indian cricket team developed a new match-winning attitude. Read more

The Taste with Vir: The legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput

I only met Sushant Singh Rajput once. He was visiting Delhi and we met for a coffee at the Grand Hotel in Delhi. Sushant was charming, welcoming and utterly without guile. Unlike many publicity-conscious stars, he had no agenda other than to chat. Read more

Peacock eats rice off man’s hand, tweeple love the video

Peacocks are majestic birds and videos of them dancing or flying never fail to impress people. Now a Twitter user has shared an interesting video that shows a peacock feeding from his hand. This clip has also left people smiling. Twitter user Ethirajan Srinivasan shared the video on July 22 and it has since collected over 1,200 likes and more than 200 retweets. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: Maharashtra becomes first state to add 10k infections in a day