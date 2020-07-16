News updates from Hindustan Times: Railways will move to 100% electrification in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal and all the latest news

The railways ministry has taken a number of initiatives in order to transform into ‘Green Railways’ by 2030. (PTI file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday hailed the strides India has made in the renewable energy field and said that the government is working towards transitioning into international solar grid. He also said that Indian Railways will move to 100 per cent electrification in next three-and-half years. Read more

‘Now, don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over collapse of newly inaugurated bridge

Bihar’s opposition leaders have slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar after a recently inaugurated bridge by him, constructed at the cost Rs 263.47 crore, collapsed yesterday within a month of its opening. Read more

Two more rhinos die due to flooding in Assam’s Kaziranga; total goes up to 5

Two more rhinoceroses have died due to drowning in floodwaters in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), as the toll of the endangered species rose to five amid the annual monsoon fury. Read more

Internet curbs in J&K: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking contempt charges

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre on a petition filed by a body of media professionals. The petition accuses Centre of contempt for not conducting periodic review of its orders suspending internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

IMF chief warns global economy ‘not out of the woods yet,’ amid Covid-19 crisis

Global economic activity is picking up after an unprecedented decline this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a second major wave of infections could trigger more disruptions, the International Monetary Fund’s top official said. Read more

Kirsten reveals how Dhoni cancelled a team trip as coach wasn’t allowed entry

Former India captain MS Dhoni and then Team India coach Gary Kirsten’a partnership produced some great results for the team. From becoming the top Test playing nation in the ICC rankings for the first time to winning the ICC World Cup in 2011, Kirsten and Dhoni’s understanding helped the team. Read more

Twitter explains what happened when its verified high profile handles were hacked

A massive hack in the form of a bitcoin scam hit verified accounts across Twitter including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk etc. The social media platform was inundated with fake tweets that offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address. Read more

Mumbai Police, Nagpur Police share Vidya Balan’s dialogue from Shakuntala Devi for this message

By now you’ve probably seen the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, in which Vidya Balan plays the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Now, a dialogue from the trailer has been turned into a meme. Both Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police handles have shared a similar message using this dialogue. And people on Twitter are loving it. Read more

From colours, prints, textures, Katrina Kaif owns her fashion, here are top 5 looks of hers

Katrina Kaif brings her fashion A-game in every style she chooses to carry. The stylish actor turns 37 today and will soon be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. When it comes to her sartorial sense, Katrina Kaif has a distinctive sense and she knows what works best for her. Read more

Watch| ‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha