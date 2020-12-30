Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan's Churu breaks 46-year record for coldest December night and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks 46-year record for coldest December night and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 20:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures. (PTI | Representational image)

‘Colder than Shimla’: Rajasthan’s Churu breaks record of coldest Dec night in 46 years

Severe winter cold is breaking records in Rajasthan with Churu and Mount Abu recording sub-zero temperatures, resulting in these places witnessing colder nights than the hill station of Shimla which recorded snowfall on Monday night. Read more

World Test Championship updated table after Melbourne Test: India retain second spot

The race for the top two spots in the World Test Championship points table is hotting up with India and New Zealand registering victories respectively to rival top placed Australia’s domination. Read more

Anushka Sharma poses with baby bump, shares how she and Virat Kohli could hide pregnancy: ‘Pandemic was a weird blessing’



Actor Anushka Sharma will soon become a mother and has posed with her baby bump for a magazine. Anushka talked to the magazine about her pregnancy journey, her hopes for the baby, how she got support from her girlfriends and the balanced worldview she wishes to instil in her child. Read more



There is a solid gold PlayStation 5 Golden Rock Edition is made 18-carat gold and crocodile leather

It’s been established that Caviar is known for the absolutely ridiculous gadgets and cases out of gold and silver and other exquisite materials. Read more

NASA shares picture of ‘Wolf Moon’. Here’s what it is

“Aaah-ooooooh! It’s a Wolf Moon to end the year,” wrote NASA while posting this stunning image of a ‘Wolf Moon’. If that phrase has piqued your interest, wait until you check out the whole share, which is highly informative as well as very intriguing. Read more

Watch: Delhi man roams allegedly with friend’s dead body on scooter, arrested

Man in Delhi was seen roaming on the streets reportedly with a dead body on a scooter. The incident was caught on multiple CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage shows man carrying, what appears to be a dead body wrapped in plastic. Watch here

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
by Shishir Gupta
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
by Zia Haq
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
by HT Correspondent

CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed: Ancelotti
by Reuters
PM Modi reviews projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in ‘Pragati’ meeting
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Fulham virus outbreak sees EPL game at Tottenham called off
by Associated Press
