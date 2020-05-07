Sections
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A resident carrying an LPG cylinder on a bicycle in Ramganj, Jaipur on Wednesday. (Himanshu Vyas/ HT photo )

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

As Covid-19 cases rise, Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry

The Rajasthan government sealed interstate borders on Wednesday night to stop the entry of unauthorised people to check the spread or coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the state. Read more

MHA tells Bengal to open Bangladesh access

The Centre on Wednesday came down hard on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for not allowing movement of goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh -- a move that it said could jeopardize India’s international commitments to the neighbouring country. Read more

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Madhya Pradesh seeks expert help in Ujjain



The Madhya Pradesh government shifted the chief medical officer of Ujjain on Wednesday and asked the central government to send a team of experts to control the Covid epidemic in the city, government officials said. Read more



Trump govt asks court not to block work permits to spouses of H-1B visa-holders

In a major development, the Trump administration has urged a federal district court not to block an Obama-era rule allowing certain categories of spouses of H-1B visa-holders to work in the United States. Read more

Anyone could go to his room, order food & discuss cricket: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni

Ashish Nehra had some of his biggest moments on the cricket field under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The left-arm pacer made his international debut under Azharuddin’s captaincy and went on to retire from the game under Virat Kohli’s watch. Read more

Buddha Purnima 2020: Here’s everything you need to know about Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, is celebrated as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti with much fervour across the world. Read more

APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended, check details here

Andhra Pradesh government has further extended application deadline for APEAMCET till May 20. This has been done after the Indian government announced extension of lockdown till May 17. Read more

Aarogya Setu for KaiOS-based Jio phones already in development, confirms MyGov India CEO

NITI Aayog’s Covid-19 tracking app, Aarogya Setu, which recently hit the 9 crore user milestone, might be reaching to more than 11 crore Indians soon, HT Digital has learnt. Read more

Mira Rajput reacts to Boys Locker Room, posts essay on how Indian parents should raise boys: ‘Our lives are in your hands’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has expressed her feelings about the ongoing Bois Locker Room controversy, and shared journalist Rega Jha’s essay on Instagram. Read more

Watch: Melania Trump thanks nurses as Covid cases cross 11.7 lakh in USA

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 11:04 IST
‘I pray for everyone’s safety’: PM on Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap
May 07, 2020 10:39 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST
Imran Khan claims India could launch ‘false flag operation’ against Pakistan
May 07, 2020 05:50 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC, Plus one, Plus two exams 2020 to be conducted on these dates, check here
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Use Interpol’s ‘Virtual Academy’ for learning during Covid-19, CBI tells state police departments
May 07, 2020 10:58 IST
Isolation pods, deployable hospitals, antibody gel: India’s tools to tackle pandemic
May 07, 2020 11:01 IST
‘Take every possible step to save lives’: Andhra Pradesh CM on gas leak incident
May 07, 2020 10:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.