News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry and all the latest news

A resident carrying an LPG cylinder on a bicycle in Ramganj, Jaipur on Wednesday. (Himanshu Vyas/ HT photo )

As Covid-19 cases rise, Rajasthan seals interstate borders to stop unauthorized entry

The Rajasthan government sealed interstate borders on Wednesday night to stop the entry of unauthorised people to check the spread or coronavirus disease Covid-19 in the state. Read more

MHA tells Bengal to open Bangladesh access

The Centre on Wednesday came down hard on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for not allowing movement of goods traffic through border crossings between India and Bangladesh -- a move that it said could jeopardize India’s international commitments to the neighbouring country. Read more

With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Madhya Pradesh seeks expert help in Ujjain

The Madhya Pradesh government shifted the chief medical officer of Ujjain on Wednesday and asked the central government to send a team of experts to control the Covid epidemic in the city, government officials said. Read more

Trump govt asks court not to block work permits to spouses of H-1B visa-holders

In a major development, the Trump administration has urged a federal district court not to block an Obama-era rule allowing certain categories of spouses of H-1B visa-holders to work in the United States. Read more

Anyone could go to his room, order food & discuss cricket: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni

Ashish Nehra had some of his biggest moments on the cricket field under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The left-arm pacer made his international debut under Azharuddin’s captaincy and went on to retire from the game under Virat Kohli’s watch. Read more

Buddha Purnima 2020: Here’s everything you need to know about Gautam Buddha’s birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, is celebrated as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti with much fervour across the world. Read more

APEAMCET 2020 application deadline extended, check details here

Andhra Pradesh government has further extended application deadline for APEAMCET till May 20. This has been done after the Indian government announced extension of lockdown till May 17. Read more

Aarogya Setu for KaiOS-based Jio phones already in development, confirms MyGov India CEO

NITI Aayog’s Covid-19 tracking app, Aarogya Setu, which recently hit the 9 crore user milestone, might be reaching to more than 11 crore Indians soon, HT Digital has learnt. Read more

Mira Rajput reacts to Boys Locker Room, posts essay on how Indian parents should raise boys: ‘Our lives are in your hands’

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has expressed her feelings about the ongoing Bois Locker Room controversy, and shared journalist Rega Jha’s essay on Instagram. Read more

Watch: Melania Trump thanks nurses as Covid cases cross 11.7 lakh in USA