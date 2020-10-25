News updates from Hindustan Times: Rajnath Singh to perform Shastra Puja with soldiers in Sikkim on Sunday and all the latest news

Rajnath Singh to perform Shastra Puja with soldiers in Sikkim on Sunday

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will perform Shastra Puja - worshipping of weapons - on then occasion of Dussehra on Sunday with the soldiers of the Indian Army. Singh will perform the puja with one of the local units deployed in Sikkim near the China border. Read more

‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’

Members of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on October 24. The meeting was held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s residence, and attended by her former rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah. Watch here

Watch: Donald Trump casts early vote, repeats mail-in fraud charge | US polls

US President Donald Trump cast an early vote ahead of elections. Trump voted at a library serving as a polling centre in Florida. Trump was seen wearing a mask which he removed during media briefing. Watch here

Tweet on ‘pets’ people want but can’t have sparks an interesting thread

Every now and then, YouTube India takes to Twitter to share all sorts of posts. Ranging from funny to emotional, their tweets are varied and thoroughly entertaining. Just like this share which details the pets that people may want but can’t have. Read more

Many happy returns: As more ancient artefacts make their way home, a look at a top 10

For hundreds of years, India has been losing ancient artefacts to theft, foreign invasion and colonisation. Some of these artefacts are nearly 2,000 years old. Many have ended up in private collections; some sit on display in museums around the world. Read more

Footfairy movie review: Gulshan Devaiah-starrer murder mystery aims big, achieves little

Footfairy, with the unfortunate rhyming with tooth fairy, is a rather straightforward story of a monstrous ‘fairy’ who takes away only the most beautiful feet it finds. After killing the unfortunate victim first, of course. Read more

Joe Root names the ‘most complete player’ in Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson trio

Kohli often faces comparisons from former Australia captain Steve Smith, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root - who all together are regarded as ‘The Big four’ of cricket. Read more