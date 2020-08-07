News updates from Hindustan Times: Recovered Covid patients return to hospitals with respiratory illnesses and all the latest news

Sections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 09:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease, at a hospital in Delhi (Reuters)

Recovered Covid patients return to hospitals with respiratory illnesses

When Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, 55, thought of returning to work after recovering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), he realised that he could not walk even small distances without his heart rate increasing.He had to be readmitted in hospital for an echocardiogram to check his heart health. Read more

Covid-19: Tracing India’s journey to two million cases

India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the two million-mark on Thursday. It is now only the third country after the US and Brazil to have reached the grim milestone. Read more

Govt gone missing: Rahul targets Centre as India crosses 2 mn Covid-19 cases



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again attacked the Centre as India became the third country in the world, after the US and Brazil, to report more two million cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more



Kia Sonet set for premiere today, promises to hot up sub-compact SUV war

Kia Sonet was first presented in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 back in February and now, the company is finally set to showcase the production version of the much-awaited sub-compact SUV on Friday. Read more

Twitter accidentally tells iOS users they can limit replies to their tweets

Twitter’s iOS app users saw an update on Wednesday that they could now limit who gets to reply to their tweets. However, it looks like Twitter made a mistake here. Read more

Dog and duck have been best friends since the day they met. Their tale is all about love

If you’re someone who enjoys knowing about beautiful stories of interspecies friendships, then this tale of a dog and a duck will make your lips curl up in a smile. In fact, what’s even more adorable is that they have been best friends since the day they met. Read more

Ricotta Records: Anonymouse artists install miniature, mouse-themed record store in Sweden

The artistic collective, Anonymouse, that creates and exhibits miniature mouse-themed artwork unveiled their latest artwork on Nygatan Street in Lund, Sweden. Read more

tags

