News updates from Hindustan Times: Remdesivir dosage revised, now to be taken for five days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Remdesivir dosage revised, now to be taken for five days

Union health ministry revised dosage of antiviral drug remdesivir for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment, reducing the drug regimen from 6 to 5 days. Read more

GST regime may undergo 2 major reforms this year

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is expected to see two major reforms in its fourth year--rationalisation of tax rates based on prudence rather than political considerations, and further easing of compliance--people aware of the matter said. Read more

Faces of terror: Why India banned 9 Khalistan-linked terrorists in 5 countries

The Centre moved this week to designate nine men accused of promoting terrorism in Punjab as terrorists under India’s anti-terror law amended last year letting the Union home ministry ban individuals and not just organisations. Read more

Can F1’s young guns dethrone King Lewis?

Last year’s Austrian Grand Prix may have given us a glimpse into Formula One’s future. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen started on the front row—the youngest in F1 history. They raced wheel-to-wheel before Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the homestretch. Read more

Water-filled bottle hanged only on toothpicks, piece of rope. Video amazes people

“Physics is cool,” this is what the caption of this viral tweet says. Chances are that after seeing the video shared with the tweet, you’ll say the same. The video shows something absolutely fascinating - a person hanging a water-filled bottle using three toothpicks and only a tiny piece of rope. Read more

Kanpur encounter | ‘Criminals will be punished under the law’: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those who killed cops in Kanpur won’t be spared. Eight cops were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on July 3. Cops were killed during an encounter with criminals. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid tribute to those killed in the encounter. Read more

#WFH, no time to think what to cook for breakfast? Here are some quick ideas

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Period. But chasing deadlines, and completing targets, it’s one of the most missed meals, too. Read more