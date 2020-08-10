News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea Chakraborty approaches SC with plea alleging unfair media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rhea Chakraborty approaches SC with plea alleging unfair media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court on Monday with a fresh plea, alleging media trial and attempts to pronounce her guilty for the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty faced investigation agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in money laundering case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Read more.

People jumping just on draft EIA not fair, says Prakash Javadekar

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the draft environment impact assessment (EIA) as a “disaster” and urged people to protest against it, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that those raising objections to the draft (EIA notification are the same people who took “big decisions without consultations” when they were in power. Read more.

Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital after two days, returns home

Sanjay Dutt, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness, has now been discharged. He returned home on Monday afternoon and was seen waving at the paparazzi stationed outside his house. Read more.

IPL 2020: Patanjali considering bidding for title sponsorship

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a company official. The slot of the title sponsorship of IPL was vacated after the Chinese handset maker Vivo decided to exit from it. Read more.

Honda Jazz 2020 to feature stylish looks; pre-launch bookings now open

Honda Jazz update promises to galvanize the premium hatchback segment with the company announcing several design changes on the outside and a more feature-packed cabin. Pre-launch bookings for the car were opened on Monday. Read more.

Fenty Skin: Rihanna shares her skincare routine, how she maintains the glow and more



Rihanna is an icon, on or off-screen. She has this way of leaving you absolutely tongue-tied, whether it is through her music, her fashion sense, wit, or her self-proclaimed ‘bad girl’ image. It is safe to say that we are yet to come across a field where she has not dominated. Read more.

‘Was asked if I am Indian,’ says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP

DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that a CISF officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was Indian, when she could not speak Hindi. The DMK MP said that they were going through security checking when she requested a CISF official to speak in Tamil or English since she did not understand Hindi. Watch video.

Google to mark India’s Independence Day with the voices of its people, and AI

Remember how it felt like to sing the national anthem with everyone else at school during morning assemblies and on Independence Day? Google is hoping to recreate that exact feeling with people from all across the country. Read more.