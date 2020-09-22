News updates from Hindustan Times: Rhea Chakraborty’s 14-day judicial custody to end today and all the latest news

Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the agency after three days of questioning over the drug abuse case in connection with the death of actor Rajput on June 14. (PTI file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody to end today

The 14-day judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month for her alleged involvement in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, will end on Tuesday. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested. Read more

‘Half-hearted’: Despite BJD’s opposition to twin farm bills, Odisha farmer leaders aren’t impressed

A day after Biju Janata Dal opposed the twin bills on farming in Rajya Sabha, arguing that it did not have any provisions for small and marginal farmers, several farmer leaders in the state alleged that the party’s opposition was half-hearted and it was indulging in doublespeak. Read more

Bollywood biggies to meet CM Yogi today, discuss UP film city project

Several leading Bollywood filmmakers are expected in Lucknow on Tuesday for a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the likely contours of the film city project announced by the chief minister on Friday. Read more

Climate change since 2000 will cut US growth over next 30 years: Report

The effects of climate change since 2000 will slow US economic growth slightly over the next 30 years, adding another drag on an economy that will struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Monday. Read more

Ali Fazal defends Richa Chadha after Payal Ghosh’s allegations: ‘My love has stood up for women time and time again’

Ali Fazal has defended his girlfriend Richa Chadha after her name was dragged in Payal Ghosh’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Anurag Kashyap. Ali took to Instagram to repost the official statement shared by Richa’s lawyer on Monday and said that Richa has always championed justice for women. Read more

Fresh IPL fuse lit after ‘short run’ in Kings XI defeat

Having conceded 56 runs in his four overs, it wasn’t really Chris Jordan’s night. Later in Kings XI Punjab’s chase, Jordan’s ‘short run’ that wasn’t in the penultimate over snowballed into this IPL’s first controversy. KXIP, who finished level with Delhi Capitals’ total of 157 in Dubai on Sunday, went on to lose the Super Over. Read more

Nokia smartphones launching today, here’s what to expect

HMD Global is set to launch new Nokia smartphones later today. The Finnish company has scheduled an event where it will “unveil a new chapter for Nokia phones.”The Nokia launch event will take place later today at 16:00 BST which is 8:30 PM IST for viewers in India. Read more

India Couture Week 2020: Shantanu and Nikhil’s new collection offers a high dose of realism

A befitting response to the current scenario that we all are into, Shantanu & Nikhil’s fashion film titled Resurgence at the ongoing India Couture Week, presented by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times, instilled that hope in their patrons that life will be back to normalcy. Read more

Woman creates dreamy art on mini canvas, netizens are in love with it

Art in all kinds is beautiful. Whether it’s an oil painting or an installation at an exhibit, art can convey a different messages and prompt different reactions among people. One such video posted on Instagram reels showing a beautiful piece of art on a small canvas has grabbed the attention of netizens. Read more

Watch| IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs