News updates from Hindustan Times: Ricin found in White House originated in Canada, says Police and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Ricin found in White House originated in Canada, says Police and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

White House (Reuters)

Ricin found in White House originated in Canada: Police

A letter containing the deadly poison ricin that was mailed to the White House may have originated in Canada, Canadian law enforcement has said. Read more

PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis

Post the military flare-up at Galwan Valley, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has mobilised four out of five of its military theatre commands with reports suggesting that live firing drills and exercises from the East China Sea, the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea to date were a distraction for its calculated aggression in Ladakh. Read more

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha



The contentious farm bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17 have been moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar. Read more



Shekhar Suman on claims of drug use at Karan Johar’s 2019 party: ‘Why wasn’t any action taken then?’

Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest on drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case opened a floodgate, and Bollywood’s alleged drug links are under the scanner. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He’s a genius,’ Sam Curran surprised by MS Dhoni’s decision to promote him in batting order

The first night of the Indian Premier League 2020 saw two former champions taking on each other in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 162 runs. Read more

Sand artist illustrates correct way of wearing a mask, impresses netizens

The importance of masks in these perilous times has been emphasized on by several people through various social media posts. Read more

India moves a step closer to bring in vehicle scrappage policy

The government on Saturday said a Cabinet note has been formulated for the vehicle scrapping policy. Read more

Ileana D’Cruz rowing ‘away from responsibilities’ is exactly how we fantasise our 2021 travel plans

Fans can vouch that Barfi star Ileana D’Cruz is hands down a beach baby and there are enough pictures and videos on her social media handle to back the claim. Read more

Sep 20, 2020 11:53 IST
Sep 20, 2020 12:36 IST
Sep 20, 2020 12:33 IST
Sep 20, 2020 11:05 IST

Sep 20, 2020 12:36 IST
Sep 20, 2020 12:35 IST
Sep 20, 2020 12:36 IST
Sep 20, 2020 12:33 IST
