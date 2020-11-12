News updates from Hindustan Times: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar over retaining CM post and all the latest news

‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha on Thursday took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar saying the Janata dal (United) president “dreams” of retaining the chief ministerial post despite winning “only 40” seats in Bihar assembly elections held in late October and early November. Read more

‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming India has entered into a recession because of decisions taken by the PM. “India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” Gandhi tweeted on Thursday. Read more

Serum Institute completes phase 3 trial recruitment for Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s apex body for biomedical research, on Thursday announced the completion of the enrolment of participants for phase 3 clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, Covishield, in India. Read more

UP bypoll results: Its vote share improves, but Congress fails to grab even 1 of 6 seats contested

Congress candidates finished second on two seats and failed to make much of an impression on four others for which assembly bypolls were held in Uttar Pradesh. The party could not contest the Tundla seat because of the rejection of the nomination papers of its candidate. Read more

Special editions of Maruti Suzuki Alto, Celerio and WagonR launched

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the launch of special edition models of its Alto, Celerio and WagonR cars to attract more footfall this festive season. Read more

Woman sends angry email to company after wedding dress looks nothing like the one she ordered. Their reply has everyone laughing

Have you ever meticulously picked and ordered an outfit online and then felt disappointed to find it looking nothing like the one you ordered? If you’re lucky enough to have never faced such an issue, chances are you’ve read such stories on social media. Read more

Kangana Ranaut channels inner Frida Kahlo for brother Aksht’s Udaipur wedding. SEE PICS

Thalaivi actor, Kangana Ranaut is attending the most coronavirus lockdown weddings, and her wedding wardrobe is the perfect inspiration for everyone who wants to looks regal without going overboard. Read more

‘He would never take chances against me’: R Ashwin reveals how he once ‘set up’ Virat Kohli

R Ashwin is believed to have one of the sharpest cricketing brains in world cricket. The off-spinner, who represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 has revealed how he has always loved bowling against two of Indian cricket’s finest batsmen, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Mind-blowing to think he hasn’t represented his country,’ Tom Moody names his favourite uncapped Indian cricketer

The Indian Premier League 2020 saw many uncapped Indian cricketers rise to the occasion. Youngsters such as Devdutt Padikkal, Rahul Tewatia, Ruturaj Gaikwad and T Natarajan not only emerged as finds of this season but with their performances, also proved that they can be potential Indian contenders in time to come. Read more

‘I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to debate with me’: Arnab Goswami

Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. Goswami walked out of Taloja Central prison on November 11 evening. Watch here