News Updates from Hindustan Times: Row over Question Hour removal on day 1 of monsoon session and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all the latest news and other updates from Hindustan Times.

Row ensues over removal of Question Hour on Day 1 of monsoon session

Several opposition parliamentarians questioned the government over the removal of Question Hour on day one of the Parliament’s monsoon session proceedings on Monday. Parliamentarians from Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) said that there are several issues like unemployment, NEET exams and national security should have been discussed. Read more

Prashant Bhushan deposits Re 1 fine in contempt case, but says filing review petition against Supreme Court judgement

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on Monday deposited the Re 1 fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court, but said this doesn’t mean that he is accepting the court’s judgement. Bhushan spoke to mediapersons outside the Supreme Court and said that he is going to file a review petition against the top court’s judgement today. Read more

Delhi riots: Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy called for questioning

The Delhi police on Monday summoned documentary filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the North-East Delhi riots in February, a day after they arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on charges of conspiracy in the case. Read more

IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir highlights ‘the biggest difference’ between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s captaincy

The Indian Premier League title is something that has eluded Royal Challengers Bangalore since its inception in 2008. They have been called favourites due to their power-packed batting department with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers leading the line. Read more

Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai after being ‘terrorised all these days’, says her PoK comparison was ‘bang on’

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, “With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on.” Read More

Swan teaches woman how to wear mask correctly, video gets over 25 million views

A video circulating on the Internet shows a woman sitting in front of a swan. Her mask can be seen hanging below her chin, leaving her nose and mouth exposed. As the woman tries to interact with the swan, the bird seems less than impressed and ensures the mask is worn the correct way. Read more

LG Wing to launch today, here’s what to expect from the T-shaped phone

LG is scheduled to launch its new ‘Wing’ smartphone later today. It’s a dual-screen phone but with a unique T-shaped design. LG has confirmed this although we’ve already seen the phone in leaked videos. The LG Wing launch event will take place later today at 7:30 PM IST. Read more

Kia eyes large SUV for select markets to challenge might of Toyota Prado: Report

Kia is reportedly looking at bolstering its already strong line-up of SUVs with a product that could become the flagship and take on the heavy-duty candidates in the rival camp. Read more

Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages; Delhi gyms, yoga centres to reopen

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; spread of Covid in rural areas of the country; monsoon session of Parliament; Delhi gyms, Yoga centres to reopen; Donald Trump names PM Modi in speech on Covid. Watch the full video for more. Watch